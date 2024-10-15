RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.78 and last traded at $125.52. Approximately 1,512,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,818,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

RTX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

