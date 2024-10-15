Rune 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $56,005.05 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Rune token can now be bought for $5.15 or 0.00007810 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $25,630.92 and $56,005.05 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 5.23943235 USD and is up 5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $54,998.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

