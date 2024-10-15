S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
S4 Capital Price Performance
Shares of S4 Capital stock remained flat at $0.53 on Monday. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.
About S4 Capital
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than S4 Capital
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.