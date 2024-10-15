S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of S4 Capital stock remained flat at $0.53 on Monday. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

