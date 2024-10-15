Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 0.4% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 80.6% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.5% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $63,978,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,155 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $295,425.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,813.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total transaction of $1,080,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,251,239.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $295,425.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,813.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,412 shares of company stock worth $20,212,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,669. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.55. The firm has a market cap of $279.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

