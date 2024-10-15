Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $288.45 and last traded at $288.84. 834,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,448,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. FBN Securities upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.99 and a 200 day moving average of $263.55. The firm has a market cap of $279.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $1,211,364.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at $34,181,807.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $1,211,364.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,181,807.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,412 shares of company stock worth $20,212,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

