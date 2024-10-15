Sapient Capital LLC Has $730,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

