Sapient Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 105.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. William Blair raised Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.89.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $124.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,130.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.47. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

