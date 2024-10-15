Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 690,060 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Progressive by 548.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 686,433 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Progressive by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,018,592,000 after purchasing an additional 670,006 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $116,852,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Progressive by 457.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 651,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,366,000 after purchasing an additional 534,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $251.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $149.14 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.03. The stock has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $309.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.53.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,383.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,512 shares of company stock worth $33,912,874. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

