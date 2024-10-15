Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 2,851.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after acquiring an additional 332,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,299,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,938,000 after purchasing an additional 172,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,707,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNDY opened at $291.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.99 and a 200-day moving average of $233.26. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.32.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.60.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

