Sapient Capital LLC Sells 12,357 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 134,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUND stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $8.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.1301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 26,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $197,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 321,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,044.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

