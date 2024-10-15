Sapient Capital LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 25.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in eBay by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in eBay by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in eBay by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in eBay by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 29,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,224 shares of company stock worth $2,600,666 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $67.72. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

