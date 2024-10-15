Sapient Capital LLC Sells 241 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $109.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

