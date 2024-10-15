Sapient Capital LLC Sells 615 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,794,000 after purchasing an additional 391,384 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 929.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,957,000 after buying an additional 267,777 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,932,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,199,000 after purchasing an additional 191,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,143,000 after purchasing an additional 151,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at $7,415,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

