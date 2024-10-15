Sapient Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sapient Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in General Mills by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

