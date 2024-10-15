Sapphire Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $130.17 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $130.17 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.79 or 0.03984477 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00043933 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002264 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,921,292,391 coins and its circulating supply is 1,900,809,368 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.