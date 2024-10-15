Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Truist Financial

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Sealed Air stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Sealed Air by 651.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

