Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

ST stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 120,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 235,170 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 50,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5,796.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 100,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 99,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

