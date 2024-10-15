Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Trading 4.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.31. 32,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 190,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

SHEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $730.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 68.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward H. Mckay acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 68,951 shares in the company, valued at $975,656.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Edward H. Mckay purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,656.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,519.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $212,745. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 932,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 71,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after acquiring an additional 51,697 shares during the last quarter. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $66,959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 99.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 50,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

