Sherritt International (TSE:S) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.35. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Sherritt International traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 46041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$77.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$51.40 million during the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 86.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.056213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

