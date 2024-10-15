Short Interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Grows By 21.0%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. 180 Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $11.21.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

