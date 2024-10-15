Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Declines By 19.5%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,400 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,744.0 days.
Adyen Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $1,473.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,422.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,357.42. Adyen has a one year low of $660.00 and a one year high of $1,754.57.
