Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Declines By 19.5%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,400 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,744.0 days.

Adyen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $1,473.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,422.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,357.42. Adyen has a one year low of $660.00 and a one year high of $1,754.57.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

