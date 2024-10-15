Short Interest in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Rises By 40.0%

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2024

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHRGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

AHR stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHR. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.