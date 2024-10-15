Short Interest in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Increases By 19.7%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aqua Metals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Aqua Metals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AQMS

Aqua Metals Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 14.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 208,432 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 85,019 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.