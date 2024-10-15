Short Interest in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Declines By 17.0%

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 315,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ AYTU opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. Aytu BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -1.43.
Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.37). Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter.
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.
