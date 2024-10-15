Short Interest in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Declines By 17.0%

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 315,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. Aytu BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -1.43.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.37). Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Aytu BioPharma

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aytu BioPharma stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYTU Free Report ) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Aytu BioPharma worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

