Short Interest in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Drops By 19.7%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 8,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Baidu Stock Performance
BIDU stock traded down $3.68 on Tuesday, hitting $95.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,727. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.29. Baidu has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $126.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Creative Planning increased its position in Baidu by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Baidu by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 20.5% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
