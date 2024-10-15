Short Interest in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Drops By 19.7%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 8,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU stock traded down $3.68 on Tuesday, hitting $95.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,727. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.29. Baidu has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $126.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Creative Planning increased its position in Baidu by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Baidu by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 20.5% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

