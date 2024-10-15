Short Interest in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Increases By 59.5%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the September 15th total of 230,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.60. 107,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,384. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.13. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $72.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 74.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 79,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 54,213 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCSF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

