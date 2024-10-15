Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Drops By 24.1%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 737,100 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 970,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.6 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
Shares of BBAJF remained flat at $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.01.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
