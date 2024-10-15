Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Drops By 24.1%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 737,100 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 970,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.6 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

Shares of BBAJF remained flat at $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.01.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

