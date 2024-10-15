Short Interest in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Grows By 38.3%

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMN. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth $1,770,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 52.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMN opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

