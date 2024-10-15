Short Interest in Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Rises By 16.7%

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Bosideng International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BSDGY remained flat at $31.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. 67 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633. Bosideng International has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50.

Bosideng International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.2148 per share. This is a boost from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bosideng International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.09%.

About Bosideng International

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

Further Reading

