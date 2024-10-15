Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Increases By 26.0%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 588,800 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 467,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 452.9 days.
China Gold International Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JINFF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. China Gold International Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile
