Short Interest in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Increases By 40.7%

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 869,700 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 618,300 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.32. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $586.40 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 33.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 122,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 30,921 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,723 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

