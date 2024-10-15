Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Drops By 24.6%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CNFinance Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of CNFinance stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 104,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,933. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. CNFinance has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 874.07 and a quick ratio of 679.18. The stock has a market cap of $108.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of -0.02.
About CNFinance
