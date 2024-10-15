Short Interest in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Decreases By 11.5%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the September 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,653.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 19.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crocs stock opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.52 and a 200-day moving average of $138.75.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.
