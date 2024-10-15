Short Interest in Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Expands By 16.7%

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daihen Stock Performance

Shares of DAIPF remained flat at C$51.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$51.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.98. Daihen has a one year low of C$51.55 and a one year high of C$51.55.

Get Daihen alerts:

About Daihen

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

foley wines limited, an integrated wine company, produces, markets, and sells wines in new zealand. it offers wines under the martinborough vineyard, te kairanga, lighthouse gin, grove mill, vavasour, and mt difficulty brands. it also exports its products. the company was formerly known as foley family wines limited and changed its name to foley wines limited in december 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Daihen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daihen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.