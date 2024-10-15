Short Interest in Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Decreases By 23.8%

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 177. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 1 year low of $178.00 and a 1 year high of $230.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.21.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

