Short Interest in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Increases By 20.7%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,900 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 482,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in DMC Global by 610.5% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 1,973,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,336 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 202.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 252,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 169,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in DMC Global by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 379,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 141,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DMC Global by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 112,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 25.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 80,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

DMC Global Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 118,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.53. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.63.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $171.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

