Short Interest in East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Drops By 17.2%

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,069,800 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 19,396,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

East Buy Stock Performance

KLTHF stock remained flat at $0.47 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,000 shares. East Buy has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

About East Buy

East Buy Holding Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the provision of online education services in China. The company operates through Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, College Education, and Institutional Customers segments. The Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce segment operates an online livestreaming e-commerce platform under its private label, East Buy, which sells agricultural and other products to individual customers.

