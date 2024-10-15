Short Interest in Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Rises By 28.6%

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Elah Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ELLH remained flat at $32.00 during midday trading on Monday. Elah has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $53.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12.
About Elah
