Short Interest in Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Rises By 28.6%

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Elah Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELLH remained flat at $32.00 during midday trading on Monday. Elah has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $53.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12.

About Elah

Elah Holdings, Inc, a holding company, focuses on acquiring profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as Real Industry, Inc and changed its name to Elah Holdings, Inc in May 2018. Elah Holdings, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

