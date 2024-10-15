Short Interest in First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Drops By 22.2%

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Farmers and Merchants Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FFMH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. First Farmers and Merchants has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

First Farmers and Merchants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from First Farmers and Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th.

About First Farmers and Merchants

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

