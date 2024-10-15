Short Interest in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW) Decreases By 15.4%

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

Shares of Gores Holdings IX stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,143. Gores Holdings IX has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

