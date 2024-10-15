Short Interest in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW) Decreases By 15.4%

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Gores Holdings IX Price Performance
Shares of Gores Holdings IX stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,143. Gores Holdings IX has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
About Gores Holdings IX
