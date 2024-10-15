Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Decreases By 22.4%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ WOOD traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.77. 5,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,293. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $183.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOD. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

