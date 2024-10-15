Short Interest in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Increases By 33.1%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,840,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 14,910,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 21.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 6.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BZ stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,826,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,781. Kanzhun has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.38 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BZ shares. Daiwa America upgraded Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

