Short Interest in Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Decreases By 24.9%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kerry Properties Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KRYPF remained flat at $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. Kerry Properties has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.
Kerry Properties Company Profile
