Short Interest in Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Decreases By 24.9%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYPF remained flat at $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. Kerry Properties has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

