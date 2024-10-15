Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Expands By 14.8%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Leading Edge Materials Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LEMIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,671. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Leading Edge Materials has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
About Leading Edge Materials
