Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Expands By 14.8%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEMIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,671. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Leading Edge Materials has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in Canada, Sweden, and Romania. It primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

