Short Interest in Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Expands By 10.0%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of LEFUF stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23.

Leon’s Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon’s and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

