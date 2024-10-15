Short Interest in Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF) Grows By 56.2%

Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,113,900 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the September 15th total of 712,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lifestyle Communities Price Performance

Shares of Lifestyle Communities stock remained flat at C$12.15 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.15. Lifestyle Communities has a 1-year low of C$11.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.15.

Lifestyle Communities Company Profile

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

