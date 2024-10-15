Short Interest in Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Drops By 23.8%

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Mentor Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MNTR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,951. Mentor Capital has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO’s and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

