Short Interest in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Increases By 39.6%

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 126,500 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

Okeanis Eco Tankers stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $36.69.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Announces Dividend

Okeanis Eco Tankers ( NYSE:ECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $111.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.71 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.01%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.