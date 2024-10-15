Short Interest in Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Declines By 23.9%

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 532,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.2 days.
Premium Brands Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80.
Premium Brands Company Profile
