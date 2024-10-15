Short Interest in Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Declines By 23.9%

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 532,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.2 days.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

