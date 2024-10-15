Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Decreases By 25.0%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance
Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.31.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
